New Hiya Toys Alien and Predator 1/18 Scale Collectible Figures

Hiya Toys is back with a new assortment of 1/18 scale collectibles for their Alien and Predator figure lines. Up first is a new Xenomorph Alien Queen from Alien: Resurrection giving collectors a new cloned version of the Queen with a new deco. Standing 7" tall, this Xenomorph is a necessary addition to any growing hove collection, even if she is a clone. We then travel back to the beloved sequel Aliens as the expensive $299 Armored Personnel Carrier is back but with a new green deco. Loadout your Colonial Marines with the highly detailed transport vehicle that will be a must have piece if you missed the previous releases. Last but not least is a new Alien Vs Predator 2 (AVP 2) figure as the Predator Wolf is back with a new unmasked figure. This ugly hunter is ready to track down the asset and kill it with all necessary means with no one getting in his way. All scaled for 3.75" format; these extraterrestrial creatures are up for pre-order here with a February 2022 release.

"ALIEN RESURRECTION CLONED QUEEN PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive. She'll breed. You'll die. The result of a 10-year project conducted by the USM to recreate the Xenomorph XX121 species for use as a biological weapon, this Cloned Queen is a terrifying sight! This 1/18 scale figure features amazing detail at a small scale. Standing about 7″ tall, this PREVIEWS Exclusive Cloned Queen will make a great addition to any Alien collection!"

"ALIENS ARMORED PERSONNEL CARRIER PX 1/18 SCALE VEH GREEN VERSION – A PREVIEWS Exclusive. This time, it's war! Fans demanded that Hiya revisit its iconic Armored Personnel Carrier and now it's here. The M577 Armored Personnel Carrier is a key part of the USCM's tactical response. Lightweight, yet heavily armed, the M577 delivers an entire squad of Colonial Marines anywhere it's dropped. This new Green Version Armored Personnel Carrier adds a film-accurate paint deco, measures app. 16″ long and holds up to 14 1/18 scale figures."

"AVP 2 UNMASKED WOLF PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE – A PREVIEWS Exclusive. Accomplished Xenomorph hunter and elite-ranked Yautja who has tested himself against countless quarries and come back with the trophies to prove it, Wolf, now joins your collection in an unmasked version. Hiya Toys debuts this elite hunter with unmasked Ferocious face 1/18 scale figure that stands over 4.5″ tall. With many accessories, it also includes a stand for ease in posing."