Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: iron man, lego, marvel

New Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition Coming Soon from LEGO

The magic of LEGO continues to come to life as they debut new sets including the new Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition set with 1,297 pieces and detailed articulation.

The Iron Man Mark III armor stands 15 inches tall and features jointed neck, waist, shoulders, wrists, and hands.

An exclusive Iron Man Mark III minifigure is included with a display base for ultimate Marvel collector appeal.

Available for pre-order now at $129.99, the set officially releases on January 1, 2026 for Iron Man fans to enjoy.

Step into the Infinity Saga once again as LEGO is bringing an iconic Avenger to life with a brand-new set. Get ready to return to Tony Stark's workshop with the new Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition set that comes in at 1,297 pieces. Collectors will be Able to build their very own suit of Iron Man armor that will stand at 15" tall and will have articulation. The Mark III Armor was introduced to Marvel Cinematic Universe viewers in Marvel Studios' Iron Man, as it was the final suit of the film as he took on the fury of the Iron Monger. This set nicely captures that iconic suit in glorious LEGO detail and will feature jointed neck, waist, shoulders, wrists, hands, and adjustable armor.

LEGO has also included a nice minifigure of Iron Man in his Mark III as well, which can be displayed below the build on the themed LEGO Marvel display base. This is a fun set that MCU fans will surely want to add to their collection, and pre-orders are already live for $129.99. Be sure to reserve yours now, and be sure to check out some of the other newly revealed LEGO Spider-Man sets releasing alongside it on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition

"Adult fans of Super Hero action can recreate Iron Man's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity Saga with the LEGO® ǀ Marvel Iron Man Mark 3 Collectors' Edition (76344) figure. This impressive, 1,297-piece building set stands over 15 in. (38 cm) tall, making it a great birthday or any-day gift for men, women, and LEGO® lovers ages 18 and older."

"Put the authentically detailed Iron Man Mark 3 armor into dynamic display poses by repositioning the jointed neck, waist, shoulders, wrists and hands. The LEGO ǀ Marvel figure is decorated with gold-lacquered accents and stands on a sturdy base with a name plaque, creating a stunning piece of Super Hero decor. As an extra treat, there's also an Iron Man minifigure included, also ready for action in his Mark 3 armor. Building set contains 1,297 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!