New LEGO Donkey Kong Sets Arrive with Dixie Kong and Rambi the Rhino New LEGO sets have arrived for the month of May, some of which features expansion set for Mario with the debut of Donkey Kong

It is time to enter the Jungle as more Donkey Kong Expansion sets are on the way from LEGO. Releasing as part of their growing interactive Super Mario series, Mario is teaming up with the DK Crew. Two smaller sets are on the way, starting with Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set. The set comes in at 174 pieces, with Dixie Kong and Squawks as they rock out with plenty of instruments. On top of that, the infamous Donkey Kong ally, Rambi the Rhino is even getting his own Expansion Set. Mario will be able to ride on his back and smash rocks with this 106 pieces. These new Nintendo collaborations are definitely unique and hopefully, Mario will enter other worlds in the future. Dixie's Expansion is $26.99 found here, Rambi is found here for $10.99, and both are set for an August 2023 release. Be sure to add more DK Crew sets to really make the jungle go bump with Donkey Kong's Tree House here and Diddy's Mine Car Adventure here.

Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set

"Children can venture into the jungle home of Donkey Kong™ for musical fun with this LEGO® Super Mario™ Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set (71421). It features Dixie Kong and Squawks figures, a buildable stage, jungle scenery and musical instruments and equipment. Place LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included) center stage and turn them to make the connected stage platforms rotate, activating musical sounds. Note: the 71360, 71387 or 71403 Starter Course is required for interactive play."

Set the stage for musical fun – Kids can visit the jungle home of Donkey Kong™ with this LEGO® Super Mario™ Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set (71421) and enjoy a musical adventure

2 LEGO® Super Mario™ characters from the jungle home of Donkey Kong™ – Dixie Kong with a guitar element and Squawks the parrot with a buildable microphone, plus buildable bongos and an amplifier

Social play – There is space on the stage for a second interactive figure. The set also includes jungle scenery including 2 buildable palm trees, lighting and flower elements

Fun combos – Measuring over 5 in. (12 cm) high, 9.5 in. (24 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep in its basic formation, this modular set combines with other LEGO® Super Mario™ toy playsets

Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set

"Get set for LEGO® Super Mario™ adventures with the Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set (71420) for kids aged 7 and up. It features a brick-built LEGO toy figure of Rambi that interactive LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ figures (not included) can ride on. When Rambi walks, charges into the included stackable rock elements and makes other movements, sound effects are activated in the interactive figure. Note: the 71360, 71387 or 71403 Starter Course is required for interactive play."