Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego ideas

New LEGO Ideas Set Comes to Life with Some Floating Sea Otters

Cclear some space as new LEGO sets have been revealed including a new LEGO Ideas set as some Floating Sea Otters have arrive

Article Summary LEGO Ideas reveals the Floating Sea Otters set with 1,234 pieces and detailed animal features.

Based on a fan design, the set captures a mother otter and her pup floating on a translucent water base.

Includes poseable head, mouth, flippers, and a buildable clam for multiple display options.

Floating Sea Otters set releases March 1, 2026, and is available for pre-order at $119.99 on the LEGO Store.

A new LEGO Ideas masterpiece comes to life with the Floating Sea Otters set, bringing the charm of real sea otters to brick form. Continuing LEGO's recent trend of nature and animal-themed builds, this new 1,234-piece set is aimed at collectors and builders who enjoy detailed animal sets. Initially a fan submission on the LEGO Ideas platform, this set has passed through the submission and fan review process to become an official set. The model depicts a sea otter floating on its back, with a unique, translucent, stylized water base that helps illustrate the water's surface. This adorable otter comes with a few display options, starting with her relaxing in the water with her pup.

Collectors and animal lovers can even pose mama otter's head, mouth, flippers, and claws to create some fun and custom display pieces. The Sea Otter set can also be displayed enjoying a snack as they float on the water with a buildable clam. LEGO ensured the set included small plants and environmental details to bring the otter display to life, making it a display-worthy collectible. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store for $119.99; the LEGO Ideas Floating Sea Otters set is set to release on March 1, 2026.

LEGO Ideas – Floating Sea Otters

"Max out the cuteness of your home decor with the LEGO® Ideas Floating Sea Otters craft kit (21366) for adults. Create an adorable brick-built model of a mother sea otter relaxing in water with her pup. Place the little pup figure on its mama's belly. Pose mama's head, mouth, flippers, and claws. And change up your sea animals showpiece by giving mama the buildable clam."

"The original design for this set was created by a fan designer and voted for by LEGO fans. It offers a joyful, immersive activity for adults, whether you're new to LEGO sets or a more experienced builder. And you can enjoy enhanced building with the LEGO Builder app, zooming and rotating using 3D instructions, while saving and tracking your progress. A fun gift for animal lovers, this set contains 1,234 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!