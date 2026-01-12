Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

New LEGO Pokémon Sets Revealed Including Pikachu and Poké Ball

LEGO is getting bold as they enter the world of Pokémon with some brand new construction sets bringing iconic pocket monsters to life

Article Summary LEGO unveils its first official Pokémon sets, starting with the Pikachu and Poké Ball building kit for adults.

The detailed Pikachu build features 2,050 pieces and measures over 13 inches tall for impressive display value.

Display Pikachu with poseable ears and limbs, choosing between male and female tail versions for customization.

The set includes electric lightning effects and Pikachu's “25” Pokédex number, retailing for $199.99 with 2026 release.

LEGO has just outdone itself as it is finally bringing the world of Pokémon to life. Some brand new officially licensed sets are on the way, starting with the Pikachu and Poké Ball set. This large, collectible display celebrates one of the most iconic characters from the Pokémon franchise. These sets are more aimed at adult fans, as the set will contain 2,050 pieces with the build measuring 13.5" tall, 10.5" wide, and 15.5 " deep. LEGO allows fans to create a brick-built Pikachu figure in a dynamic pose as he is emerging from a Poké Ball. Pikachu will have poseable ears and limbs, while the brick-built Poké Ball can be displayed open or closed.

LEGO was sure to also incorporate Pikachu's "25" Pokédex number and lightning powers into the diorama as well. Enthusiasts will also be excited to know that they can change Pikachu's tail as well, allowing them to display male and female versions of the iconic Pokémon. This set is part of the initial wave of LEGO Pokémon releases, and pre-orders open now on the LEGO Store for a hefty $199.99. Pikachu is set to ship beginning around February 27, 2026, for Pokémon Day.

Pokémon LEGO – Pikachu and Poké Ball

"Relive Trainer memories with the Pikachu and Poké Ball (72152) building kit. Construct this piece of gaming room decor and capture that feeling when you first went into battle with this cute Pokémon by your side. A gift for adults who love cute gaming accessories and video game merch, this 2050-piece LEGO® set is packed with Pokémon details. A colorful piece of gaming room decor, this yellow Pikachu model, with its black ear tips and red cheeks, has a tail that can be built to show it in male or female version."

"Other iconic details include lightning sparks symbolizing the energy stores of this Electric-type Pokémon and the "25" incorporated on the display base as a nod to Pikachu's Pokédex number. The posable figure can be displayed in adynamic battle stance launching from the opened Poké Ball, which can also be displayed closed when the Pikachu figure is in resting pose."

