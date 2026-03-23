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New LEGO Star Wars Yoda Bust Set Coming Soon from LEGO

The Force is strong with LEGO as they have unveiled new Star Wars busts that are on the way that can bring balance to the galaxy

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Star Wars Yoda Bust set with 399 pieces and a unique brick-built design.

This Yoda set is part of a new bust collection replacing the classic helmet replicas for collectors.

Features include adjustable head and ears, signature green lightsaber, and a display plaque.

Includes a Yoda minifigure and launches April 26, 2026, for $39.99 at the LEGO Store.

Things are about to get very Force-sensitive as LEGO has unveiled its latest Star Wars bust set. This new line of Star Wars sets will replace the replica helmet collection, be slightly cheaper, and include a LEGO minifigure. Darth Vader kicked off this line first with impressive sets, and now LEGO tries to bring balance to the Force with Yoda. Coming in at 399 pieces, Jedi Master Yoda is ready to join your collection with a new 8" tall and 4" wide brick-built bust.

The Jedi Master is displayed holding his signature green lightsaber; he will have adjustable ears and a head, allowing fans to capture different expressions for their collection. A Star Wars plaque and a Yoda LEGO minifigure will also be included and can be displayed on a brick-built base. The set's design is definitely unique and seems to have a stronger Five Nights at Freddy's vibe than expected. However, Star Wars fans can add this Jedi to their display on April 26, 2026, for $39.99, and it will be available at the LEGO Store in the meantime.

LEGO Star Wars: Jedi Master Yoda Bust

"Clear, your mind must be to build this highly detailed LEGO® Star Wars™ Yoda Bust (75438). Take time out and focus on recreating the distinctive features of Master Yoda as he appeared in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones™. Construct a Lightsaber™ for him to hold and display your creation on the buildable stand with nameplate. Adjust Yoda's head and ears for different expressions and turn the bust on the stand to view from all angles."

"Rebuild the stand slightly to create extra space for the included Yoda LEGO minifigure with Lightsaber™. This collectible building set for adults is part of the LEGO Star Wars Bust Collection (each set sold separately) and makes a wonderful treat for yourself or a Star Wars gift for other adult fans and collectors. Set contains 399 pieces."

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