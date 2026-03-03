Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics

New Marvel Comics Loki 1/10 Art Scale Stature Coming Soon

A new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues are coming soon from Iron Studios including a new Marvel Comics Loki statue

Article Summary Marvel Comics Loki receives a detailed 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios, capturing his magical powers.

Loki’s complex character evolution is explored, shifting from villain to anti-hero in recent Marvel Comics.

The statue features hand-painted details, a mystical base, and a unique costume inspired by classic Loki lore.

Pre-orders are live now for $229.99, with release scheduled for December 2026 via Iron Studios’ online store.

In modern Marvel Comics continuity, Loki has evolved far beyond a simple villain archetype. The God of Mischief has grown to become a complex figure wrestling with themes of identity, destiny, and self-reinvention. After the events of Ragnarok, the God of Mischief was reborn in a younger form, but kept fragments of his former cruelty. However, he tries to attempt and escape the shadow of villainy, despite seeming cosmic forces that insist he must always be "the bad guy."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has beautifully captured this with the Disney+ Loki series, and now Iron Studios is bringing their own version of the god to life. Loki is up to no good once again with this impressive hand-painted statue that stands 10.8" tall. Iron Studios captured his magical powers here with a mystical base, magical effect, and a unique costume. A lot of detail went into this statue, and it will be a perfect addition to any Marvel Comics villain, Thor, or Loki collection. Pre-orders are already live for $229.99 on the Iron Online Store with a December 2026 release.

Marvel Comics Loki – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Loki is the God of Mischief in the Marvel Comics universe, known for his sharp intelligence, manipulative personality, and exceptional talent for magic and illusions. The adopted son of Odin and brother of Thor, Loki grew up in Asgard feeling constantly overshadowed by his sibling, which fueled his resentment and ambition for power."

"A master of sorcery, shapeshifting, and mental manipulation, Loki can alter his appearance, create highly realistic illusions, and control mystical energies. Throughout his stories, he shifts between villain and anti-hero, revealing complex personality layers that blend ego, sarcasm, emotional pain, and a deep desire for recognition. His family conflicts—especially with Thor—are among the most defining elements of Marvel mythology."

