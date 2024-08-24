Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, groot, marvel, Skottie Young

New Marvel Comics Skottie Young Groot Statue Revealed by DST

Gentle Giant Ltd is back with its newest releases spanning across plenty of fandoms including a new animated Marvel Comics statue

Article Summary Discover the latest Skottie Young-inspired Baby Groot statue from Gentle Giant Ltd, limited to 3,000 pieces.

Baby Groot stands 4" tall, capturing his adorable charm straight from Marvel Comics, priced at $59.99.

Pre-order the cute Groot statue now for a June 2025 release, or reserve it at your Local Comic Book Store.

Explore more Marvel Comics animated statues like Spider-Man, Deadpool, Silver Surfer, and Ghost Rider.

Skottie Young is a renowned comic book artist and writer known for his unique, whimsical style that often features exaggerated, cartoonish characters. His work has become iconic within the comic book industry, especially his "Little Marvel" variant covers. These variants usually reimagine popular Marvel heroes and villains but as adorable, childlike versions of themselves. From making messes to playing at the playground and so much more, these little guys add some fun and incredible designs and stories of your favorite characters. Gentle Giant Ltd. has been bringing Skottie Young's Marvel artwork to life with an impressive set of Marvel Comics Animated statues for quite some time; they are always quite limited, and a new one has arrived.

The cosmos awaits as Baby Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy has arrived featuring his adorable innocence and charm, with some very expressive eyes. Standing 4" tall, this Potted Groot is limited to only 3,000 pieces and captures the artwork right off the pages of Marvel Comics. Groot (in Pot) Animtaed Styled Statue is priced at $59.99, and he is set to arrive in June 2025. Pre-orders are already live online and can also be reserved at your Local Comic Book Store. Be on the lookout for other animated statues like Spider-Man, Deadpool, Silver Surfer, Ghost Rider, and so much more.

Marvel Comics Animated Style Potted Groot Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! He is Groot! Whether you love big Groot or small Groot, you can't resist this adorable interpretation of the plant-based alien. Growing out of a pot and hopping around, this approximately 4-inch resin statue is based on the Young Marvel variant cover artwork of Marvel Comics. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!