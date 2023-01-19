New Marvel Legends Retro 375 Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro A new wave of Marvel Legends 3.75” figures are on the way from Hasbro with six heroes and villains ready to join your collection

New Marvel Legends Collectibles have arrived from Hasbro, spanning all across all generations of Marvel Comics. We recently saw a new Gamerverse Spider-Man figure drop, as well as a Fantastic Four Valeria and Franklin Richards 2-pack. However, 6" Legends was not the only Marvel figure release that was announced as a whole new set of Marvel Legends Retro 375 figures were also unveiled. The newest wave of figures consists of six heroes and villains from Marvel Comics Doctor Doom, Spider-Woman, Luke Cage aka Power Man, The Sensational Spider-Man, Wolverine, and The Hulk! Each figure comes in a beautiful card back packaging with some incredible artwork of each character that is popping with color. All six figures will stand at 3.75" tall, and they feature that classic Marvel Super Heroes retro design from the 80s that fans fell in live with back in the day. Single releases can be found at most retailers like here at $12.99 each, and a whole case of Marvel Legends Retro 375 can be snagged up right from Hasbro Pulse here.

New Marvel Legends Retro 375 Figures Are Here

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Includes:

x2 Hasbro Legends Retro 375 Doctor Doom Figure

x2 Legends Retro 375 Spider-Woman Figure & 1 accessory

x1 Legends Retro 375 Marvel's Power Man Figure

x1 Legends Retro 375 Spider-Man Figure

x1 Legends Retro 375 Wolverine Figure

x1 Legends Retro 375 Hulk Figure