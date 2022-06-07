New Marvel Legends Retro Collection Figures Arrive from Hasbro

The Marvel Legends Retro Collection is still going strong as Hasbro reveals four new figures are on the way. These figures pay tribute to the classic Marvel Comics figures that Kenner created back in the 1980s. Since then, Hasbro has continued to show its love for Marvel Comics and the classic line of figures with new ones. Coming in at 3.75", four new superheroes take to the stage with Forester, Nova, Moon Knight, and Spider-Man! Each hero is placed in a bubble (just like in the old days) and features some truly incredible artwork. They all feature 5 points of articulation and are priced at $11.99 each. While I am not the biggest fans of these figures, the artwork on their packaging alone is worth every penny. Fans can purchase their favorite hero or all four right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Retro Collection Marvel Legends out there with heroes from the X-Men, Fantastic Four, Avengers, and so many more.

"A human rocket blasting to far-off cosmic places, Nova Richard Rider flies by and declares "blue blazes!" A blast from the past! In an alternate universe, Kenner cranked out some amazing Marvel action figures in the 1980s – but not in ours! This Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Nova 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure is an artifact from another dimension, a "What If?" for kids of the 1980s. Our hero has five points of articulation and a retro cardback complete with a Kenner logo appropriate for this vintage. Ages 4 and up."

"With fiery abilities and Amazing Friends, Firestar burns bright through thick and thin.

"A mercenary bound to the ancient spirit, Khonshu, Moon Knight fights to win the spirit its due!

"Peter Parker was a teenager of average ability, before a radioactive spider-bite bestowed strange powers and great responsibility!