New Marvel-ous Statues Incoming from Diamond Select Toys

New Marvel states have been revealed by Diamond Select Toys, giving collectors some new amazing collectible pieces. The God of Thunder is up first as Thor gets a brand new PVC diorama statue as he stands on a rubble base. Standing roughly 9 inches tall, Thor is shown swinging the mighty Mjolnir, which will be a companion piece to upcoming Marvel battle-inspired statues from Diamond Select. We then transition to some very limited edition statues with an Animated Doctor Octopus and X-Men's Cyclops coming in at only 2,000 pieces. For Doc Ock, this deadly Spider-Man is coming to life right out of the animated series with his mechanic arms at the ready.

Cyclops, on the other hand, is part of Diamond Selects Premier Statue line standing 11" tall, on a very detailed base as the mutant wears his classic suit. Each of these statues will be offered through your local comic book store, but online pre-orders are also up and located here. The Thor statue is priced at $49.99, the Oct Ock comes in at $69.99, and Cyclops is priced at a whopping $175. All of these Diamond Select Toys Marvel statues are set to release in November.

"MARVEL ANIMATED DOCTOR OCTOPUS BUST – The Doctor is in! One of Spider-Man's greatest foes has arrived in the 1/7 scale bust line, based on his appearance in Spider-Man: The Animated Series! Dr. Otto Octavius rocks four mechanical arms and a bowl cut in this new animated-style bust, featuring sculpting and paint applications that leap right off the TV screen. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this bust is limited to 2000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"MARVEL GALLERY COMIC THOR PVC STATUE – This diorama be worthy! Thor makes his classically-styled debut in the Marvel Gallery line of PVC dioramas with this all-new sculpt! Posed swinging his hammer on a rubble-strewn base, this sculpture of the God of Thunder is part of a new series of battle-inspired scenes. This piece stands approximately 9 inches tall, features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"

"MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION CYCLOPS STATUE – Don't fire until you see the reds of their eyes! The first-ever Marvel Premier Collection statue of the X-Men's stalwart Cyclops, it shows Scott Summers in his classic costume, unleashing a crimson optic blast. Measuring approximately 11 inches tall and featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, it is limited to only 2000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Clayburn Moore, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira!"