New Marvel Statue Arrives at Iron Studios with Sorcerer Supreme Wong

She-Hulk is already turning into one of my favorite MCU series to arrive on Disney+. Not only is it about one of my favorite Marvel Comics characters, but the connectivity to the rest of the MCU is perfect. After last week's episode, I am looking forward to getting some connection to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Wong is expected to make an appearance in the new MCU sit-com, which is great as the new Sorcerer Supreme didn't have a lot of screen time in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios really does have a plan to connect everything, and having Abomination and Wong's training get showcased is a fun way to bring stories together. Iron Studios is putting some new focus on Wong, though, as they have debuted their newest Marvel Studios statue with a 1/10 Art Scale statue! Wong is ready to save New York from a tentacled monster with these beautifully crafted collectibles. Standing 8.6" tall, the Sorcerer Supreme is hand-painted, features incredible sculpt likenesses, and showcases the use of magic. Iron Studios has Supreme Wong priced at $160, set for a September 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"With the giant tentacles of an ancient creature at his feet, one of the greatest masters of the mystical arts summons energy mandalas to fight the oncoming monster. One of the most charismatic heroes in the MCU gets his first statue by Iron Studios: Wong BDS – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Art Scale 1/10, brings the monk, sorcerer, ally warrior, and best friend of Doctor Strange to your collection in 1/10 scale! This figure makes up the perfect pair with the statue Stephen Strange BDS – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Art Scale 1/10, sold separately!"