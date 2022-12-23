New Marvel Statues Arrive at DST with Drax, Human Torch, and Sandman

Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant has just revealed a new selection of statues based around some iconic Marvel Comics characters. Three new statues were unveiled with Drax from the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four, and the villain Sandman. Each of these statues is beautifully crafted and are quite limited in production size. Johnny Storm will be getting an animated design and is limited to 2,000 pieces. Drax the Destroyer is joining the Skottie Young statue line with an adorable release that comes in at 3,000 pieces. Lastly, we have the Sandman, a Marvel Gallery PVC release that measures 10" tall, is packed with sand, and is ready to take on Spider-Man. All of these Marvel Comics statues are set to release in May 2023, and all are up for pre-order right here. Check out all the states and their official listing below!

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Flame on! The Human Torch winds up a flaming fireball in this new 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant LTD! Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this detailed bust of the hot-headed Fantastic Four member is cast in translucent resin, allowing the light to shine through. Limited to only 2000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Chris Sears, sculpted by Anissa Tchoub! In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $130.00."

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Guardians of the Galaxy's strongest member is getting animated! The Titan Drax has been captured in a contemplative moment by Marvel artist Skottie Young, in an animated-style sculpture based on his variant-cover artwork. Measuring approximately 5 inches tall, this statue comes packaged in a full-color box. It is limited to only 3000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard! In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $59.99."

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The Sinister Six is ready to attack! Shape-shifting Spider-Man foe Sandman joins his colleagues in the Sinister Six in this, the newest Gallery Diorama from DST! Showing Flint Marko with his sand-enhanced fists, this approximately 10-inch sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton. Also available: Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, Vulture, Electro, and Doctor Octopus! In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $59.99."