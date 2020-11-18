Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero is Unmasked with Storm Collectibles

Sub-Zero is entering the arena once again as Storm Collectibles announces a new figure for their growing Mortal Kombat line. Coming out of the classic fighting video game Mortal Kombat 3, Sub-Zero is getting a brand-new figure that features his unmasked portrait. This ice powered ninja is packed with detail and comes loaded with some deadly accessories to enhance your Mortal Kombat display. For Sub-Zero, he will come with two swappable unmasked portraits and a nice variety of interchangeable hands, allowing collectors to customize how they want to pose or display him. The included accessories will come with some icy effects like two Ice Shower attachments for his hands and an Ice Clone effect that can be broken in two that will show off the bloody insides. This obviously captures one of the gruesome fatalities from Mortal Kombat and will be a great additional piece for any fan. To make things even more gruesome and bloody, Sub-Zero will get a pool of blood effect as well as a variety of broken bones, severed arms, and severed legs to showcase his flawless victory.

Storm Collectibles really takes the cake for any Mortal Kombat collectible on the market. They are packed with detail, articulation, and an amazing set of accessories that makes these figures stand out more than the rest. I am always a fan of how these figures sometimes include extra accessories that can be included with other Mortal Kombat figures. This only adds to the fight between your favorite collectibles, and it really does level up your collection. The Mortal Kombat 3 Unmasked Sub-Zero 1/12 Scale Figure is priced at $85. He is set to release at the beginning of 2021, and pre-orders are available and are located here.

"SUB-ZERO (UNMASKED) – The ninja returns- unmasked. Betrayed by his own clan, the Lin Kuei, he broke sacred codes of honor by leaving his clan and is marked for death. But unlike the ninja of old, his pursuers come as machines. He must not only defend himself against the Outworld menace, but he must also elude his soulless assassins."

Features:

2 x Interchanging Head Sculpt

4 x Interchanging Pairs of Hand

2 x Ice Shower Effect

1 x Ice Clone with Blood Effect

2 x Broken Arms / Legs

5 x Broken Bones

1 x Blood Effect