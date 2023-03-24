New Marvel Statues Hit DST with Blade, Gambit, and Star-Lord Enhance your comic book or Marvel collection as Diamond Select Toys is back with even more statues and bust from all over the Marvel Universe

It is that time of the month when Diamond Select Toys reveals its latest set of statues for collectors. Of course, Marvel made their usual appearances with three new statues for fans to bring home later this year. Heading on in first is the arrival of the Ragin' Cajun as Gambit joins Diamond's 10" PVS statue line. This X-Men is making use of his playing cards and features an interesting sculpt along with Marvel Comics appearance.

Speaking of Marvel Comics, the Daywalker Blade is back and getting his very own animated statue. Blade features an animated sculpt from comic artist Skottie Young, showing off the vampire hunter in action. This statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and will stand 3.5" tall. Blade is not the only limited edition statue arriving as Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed an impressive 1,000 piece Star-Lord bust. Featuring his Guardians of the Galaxy appearance, Peter Quill is a Legend in 3D and comes in at 10" tall. All of these statues are up for pre-order right now and here with a July 2023 release."

Marvel Comics Blade, Gambit, and Star-Lord, Oh My!

"MARVEL ANIMATED STYLE BLADE STATUE – Bloodsuckers beware! The daywalking half-breed once called Eric Brooks, now called Blade, is the newest animated-style statue from Gentle Giant LTD! Based on the Marvel cover artwork of Skottie Young, this statue of Blade lunging forward with sword in hand measures approximately 3.5 inches tall. It is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

MARVEL GALLERY COMIC GAMBIT PVC STATUE – The ragin' Cajun is now the newest X-Men Gallery Diorama! Remy LeBeau, a.k.a. Gambit, grips his staff and throws some charged-up playing cards in this all-new 10-inch sculpture from DST. Standing on a mass of twisted metal, Gambit Is the perfect addition to your X-Men collection! Made of high-quality PVC, it comes packaged in a full-color window box."

"MARVEL LEGENDS 3D AVENGERS ENDGAME STAR-LORD 1/2 SCALE BUST – Who? Star-Lord, man! The leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy is (almost) a legend in outer space, and now he's a Legend in 3D! Wearing his distinctive helmet and balanced atop a base styled after his ship The Milano, this scale, approximately 10-inch resin bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to only 1,000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."