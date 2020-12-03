Harley Quinn Returns to Arkham City With New Prime 1 Studio

Harley Quinn is back once again as Prime 1 Studio announces their newest 1/3 scale statue. Coming out of the hit video game Batman: Arkham City, Joker's girlfriend returns in all of her glory. Standing 23 inches tall, this devious criminal is displayed on a chair with a specialized base. She is wearing the more realistic take of her costume straight from the game and is packed with high amounts of detail that will please many fans. Prime 1 Studio is also offering a deluxe version that would include two extra alternative heads. This will give the collectors their own set of customization to their pricey Harley Quinn statue. Batman: Arkham City fans will not want to miss this gorgeous statue capturing the chaotic and beautiful nature of Harley Quinn.

Prime 1 Studio did a remarkable job of capturing the likeness of Harley Quinn from the Batman: Arkham City video game. This statue will be an amazing collectible for any Harley Quinn that is packed with high-quality material, detail, and interchangeable piece if you go the deluxe route. The Harley Quinn Batman: Arkham City 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime1 Studio is set to release between January and April 2022. The standard edition will be priced at $1249, while the deluxe will be priced at $1349. Fans will be able to find that pre-orders for both are already live and can be found located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Batman-themed statues also available from Prime 1 Studio to really level up your collection.

"This 1/3 scale features the one of the main villains of the timeless action-adventure masterpiece, Harleen Quinzel. Harley is a master of acrobatics that uses her madness and unpredictable behavior as her weapon. Believing that she is the lover of The Joker, she will do anything he commands. In Batman: Arkham City, Harley Quinn is desperate to find the cure for Joker and she challenges Batman as a major threat throughout the entire game."

"Get ready to step into madness! Harley Quinn stands 23 inches tall in a visually-striking anarchy-style pose. She holds her deadly bat ready to take down B-man. She has her signature hammer on the back of the chair. She wears an iconic, more realistic take on the original costume from the video game. She is ready for anyone! Her portrait has been sculpted with the highest attention to detail making this the most accurate representation of Batman: Arkham City Harley Quinn on the market!"

"The Psycho Queen sits in her throne on a base with many elements from the video game. The center features a heart with her engraved initials. On the base you can also display two plush-toy like attachments that resemble Joker or Harley, allowing you to recreate Harley's world to your creative liking. The Deluxe Version will come with various alternate portraits with head stands capturing different expressions, allowing you to display Harley in any way you please! Gorgeous. Powerful. Chaotic. The combination of the Gotham's Jester and our highly detailed 3D-modeling brings the best Harley Quinn statue to your collection. A must-have for Arkham series fans!"

Specifications:

One (1) designed theme base

Two (2) Head stands approximately 5 inches tall [H:13cm W:13.5cm D:11cm]

Three (3) swappable portraits (Normal, Serious, Smirk)

One (1) swappable bonus portrait [Deluxe Bonus Version Only]