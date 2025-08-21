Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: addams family, mezco toyz, wednesday

New Mezco Designer Series Roto Plush Netflix's Wednesday Revealed

Mezco Toyz has a new assortment of collectibles arriving including the debut of a new MDS Root Plush for Wednesday Addams

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new MDS Roto Plush Wednesday Addams inspired by the Netflix hit series Wednesday.

The plush stands 18” tall and features Wednesday in her iconic polka-dotted dress and braid hairstyle.

Pre-orders are live for $98 with the collectible set to be released in April 2026 in a display-ready window box.

This Wednesday Addams plush captures her dark, deadpan aura and signature gothic style from the show.

Netflix's Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed in part by Tim Burton, reimagines Wednesday Addams as a gothic teen heroine. Played by Jenna Ortega, this version is fiercely independent, emotionally guarded, and intellectually brilliant, and extends her story past the Addams Family. The series goes on to follow her journey at Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts and supernatural beings. But as expected, trouble follows as she investigates a string of grisly murders that seems to be tied to her family's dark past.

Season 2 recently arrived on Netflix, and now Mezco Toyz is giving Wednesday a creepy doll to honor her. A new Mezco Designer Series Roto Plush Wednesday has arrived, standing 18" tall and with an eerie sculpted head. She is featured in her classic polka-dotted dress with pigtail hair style and will come in a die-cut window box. Pre-orders are live for this spooky MDS Roto Plush for $98, and she is set to haunt your house in April 2026.

Mezco Toyz – MDS ROTO PLUSH Wednesday Addams

"Just some light torture. Don't worry, I won't leave a mark." Wednesday Addams returns with her signature scowl and sharp wit, inspired by the hit streaming series Wednesday. Dark, deadpan, and delightfully morose, this MDS Roto Plush captures the character's iconic look and eerie presence."

"At approximately 18" tall, the MDS Roto Plush Wednesday is outfitted in her signature long-sleeved polka dot dress paired with Mary Jane shoes, and features sculpted details and rooted black hair styled in her classic braids. Channeling her psychic abilities and no-nonsense attitude, Wednesday investigates the strange and supernatural happenings of Nevermore Academy—always with a blank stare and biting remark. The MDS Roto Plush Wednesday comes packaged in a die-cut window box, perfect for display."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!