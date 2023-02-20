New Moon Knight and Beast Statues Arrive from Gentle Giant Ltd. Clear some space as Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled some new statues are on the way like a brand new Scottie Young Moon Knight

It is that time of the month as Diamond Select Toys has unveiled a huge variety of collectibles. Some of which come right from their Gentle Giant Ltd. partnership with some delightful pieces from the world of Marvel Comics. Two new statues are on the way from two different iconic medias starting with the return of Beast from the X-Men. Coming right from the beloved Animated Series, the once Disney Store exclusive statue has been unlocked. This bust captures Beast right fro the hit cartoon with eye popping blue color and slick sculpt that is captivating.

The fun does not end their either, as Gentle Giant Ltd. has also revealed Moon Knight has arrived as well. Coming from the mind of Marvel Comics artist Scottie Young, Marc Spector is back and more adorable than ever. This Moon Knight comes right off the pages of Moon Knight #1 (2021) in glorious detail. Both of these Marvel statues are limited to only 3,000 pieces each, and pre-orders can be found online and at your Local Comic Book Store. X-Men's Beast is priced at $80 and located here, while Moon Knight comes in at $60 and can be found here.

Unleash Some Marvelous Beasts with Gentle Giant Ltd.

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Oh my stars and garters! The X-Men Animated Mini-Bust line just got a new team member: the hyper-agile and hyper-intelligent Beast! This animated-style resin mini-bust, based on the classic 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, stands approximately 6 inches tall atop a pedestal base, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding! Formerly a Disney Store Exclusive."

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Fist of Khonshu has never been cuter! Marc Spector, the Moon Knight, is ready for action in this 3 ¼" tall statue, inspired by the "Young Marvel" cover artwork of Skottie Young. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"