COO Model Reveals New Boxed Deep Sea Diver Stalker Team Figure Set

Original action figures are all the rage lately, and there are plenty of there like Mezco Toyz and their popular Rumble Society. COO Model is another incredible company that has its own specialized line of action figures that collectors should check out. One of their newest releases comes out of their Discovery Series with a special Stalker Series 3-pack boxed set. These deep sea divers are ready for new underwater adventures with each member of the team made with alloy, stainless steel, and fabric. This is the Copper version of these characters with specialized deep-sea helmets with that copper element. Each Stalker Team member's helmet does come off to reveal their unique head sculpt. Swappable hands, tools, weapons, and display bases are included with each making them perfect new figures for any collection. Pre-orders are live right here for $259.99, with the set expected to arrive at the beginning of 2022. Be sure to check out all the Discovery Series Stalker teams below to see what each figure comes with.

"From the Discovery Series, the Stalker Team figure set is highly detailed with realistic sculpting. This figure set features a wide selection of accessories and includes tools and diving suits."

1/12 Scale

Made of alloy, stainless steel, and fabric

Part of the Discovery Series

Highly detailed with realistic sculpting

Included tools and a diving suit

Copper version

Chuck figure Head sculpt 6 Interchangeable hands 4 Interchangeable gloved hands Costume Copper diving helmet White and yellow diving suit Diving belt with pockets Pair of diving shoes Accessories Machine arm (with plier and driller) Axe Pressure gage Black figure stand Clear action stand



Sam figure Head sculpt 6 Interchangeable palms 4 Interchangeable gloved palms Costume Copper diving helmet Orange and black diving suit Diving belt with pockets Pair of diving shoes Accessories Cigar Fishing gun Axe Pressure gauge Black figure stand Clear action stand



Walson figure Head sculpt 6 Interchangeable palms 4 Interchangeable gloved palms Costume Copper diving helmet Orange and black diving suit Diving belt with pockets Pair of diving shoes Accessories Cigar Fishing gun Axe Pressure gauge Black figure stand Clear action stand

Oxygen cycling device

Pipe for helmets