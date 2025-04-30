Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

New Mortal Kombat Klassic Fighter Hit Iron Studios with Kitana

Iron Studios is back as they revealed a brand new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues including Mortal Kombat Klassic Kitana

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 Art Scale Mortal Kombat Kitana statue for Q4 2025 release

Kitana features her classic blue outfit, steel fans, and a swappable head sculpt for display options

The highly detailed statue stands 8.8” tall on a base with skulls, evoking Mortal Kombat’s deadly arenas

Kitana joins other iconic fighters like Kung Lao and Reptile, all available now for pre-order

Iron Studios is back with a new set of themed 1/10 Art Scale statues, including the return of Mortal Kombat! Kitana, princess of Edenia, debuted in Mortal Kombat II and is one of the franchise's most iconic female characters. Armed with deadly steel fans and fierce martial arts skills, Kitana defied the tyrannical rule of Shao Kahn, her stepfather, after learning the truth about her origins. Over the years, Kitana evolved from a secondary character to a leading heroine in today's Mortal Kombat mythos. Kitana is now entering the arena with a new hand-painted statue that nicely captures her deadly beauty.

Standing 8.8" tall, this deadly warrior is depicted in her signature blue outfit, with blades, and even gets a swappable secondary head. She is placed upon a dynamic base that is littered with skulls, as she waits for the next fighter to arrive. The Mortal Kombat Kotana 1/10 statue is priced at $199.99 and is set for a Q4 2025 release. She will join other deadly fighters also coming soon from Iron Studios, like Kung Lao and Reptile, who are all up for pre-order right now.

Mortal Kombat Klassic Kitana 1/10 Art Scale

"Iron Studios proudly presents the Kitana 1/10 Art Scale statue, portraying the warrior princess of Edenia in her fierce and elegant form. With her deadly steel fans open and her expression focused, Kitana strikes a dynamic battle pose, ready to fight in the deadly arenas of Mortal Kombat. Crafted in high-quality resin, the piece is sculpted with precision and hand-painted, resting on a base that captures the dark and mystical essence of the franchise's world. Essential for fans of the legendary fighting game, this statue showcases the lethal grace of one of Mortal Kombat's most iconic characters."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!