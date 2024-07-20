Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: deadpool, Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys
New Mutants #98 Deadpool Joins McFarlane's New Marvel Collection
The world of Marvel Comics is coming to life from McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new assortment of comic inspired statues
McFarlane Toys is bringing the world of Marvel Comics to life as they unveiled their newest line of statues. Two versions of statues arrive with a 1/6 and 1/10 scale, with smaller sizes featuring a nice assortment of heroes. One of which has a brand new movie arriving next week with Deadpool & Wolverine as Deadpool joins the line. The Merc with a Mouth first appeared in New Mutants #98 back in 1991 and was created by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld. His real name is Wade Wilson and he is a wisecracking mercenary who acquired the X-Gene for regenerative healing factor and is a highly trained solider. His debut in New Mutants #98 is a milestone in Marvel history, marking the start of a fan-favorite character, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing him to life.
McFarlane Toys' new statue captures Deadpool's iconic look right from the Marvel Comics pages with a heavy shading design, themed base, and removable backdrop. This is a classic and old school version of Deadpool, but McFarlane has done an exceptional job bringing this design to life, and hopefully, there are more to come. Pre-orders are already live for this new line of Marvel Comics 1/10 statues, with Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Wolverine also joining the fight. Each statue is priced at $29.99, they are set for an August 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live on a variety of online retailers, including the McFarlaneToysStore.
Deadpool 1:10 Figure with Scene (The New Mutants #98)
"Introducing for the first time, the Merc With a Mouth, the extra-lethal Deadpool!"
Product Features:
- Inspired by The New Mutants Issue #98
- 1:10th Scale posed figure with environmental base and backdrop scene
- Included collectible art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis
- Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles