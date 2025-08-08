Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Four Horseman, Mythic legions

New Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall Garmyr Werewolf Revealed

Four Horseman debuts a new series of figures with Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall including some impressive new figure

Article Summary Garmyr, the new ogre-scale Fenrirkynn werewolf, joins Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall wave.

This winter-themed figure features haunting sculpt details, custom armor, and savage accessories.

Garmyr includes two head sculpts, muzzle mask, chains, interchangeable hands, and a sword.

Pre-orders for Garmyr are live at $109.99, with release set for Q3 2026; more wave figures teased.

Garmyr, the Horror of Einsamall, is the terrifying centerpiece of the new Four Horsemen Studios' Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall wave. Towering in ogre scale, Garmyr is the first-ever Fenrirkynn creature to arrive, which is a massive, werewolf-like beast native to the icy north. This brutal creature once plagued the remote village of Einsamall, leaving behind tales of blood, howls, and horror. Sculpted with haunting detail, Garmyr features two interchangeable heads (howling and snarling), a muzzled mask, and attached chains, showing that nothing can contain this savage creature's bloodlust.

Garmyr's sculpt showcases custom armor, sculpted fur, and a wicked design, allowing fans to put him into battle or unleash him for bloodshed. Available for preorder during the Horror of Einsamall campaign, and it is nice to see a new winter-themed figure coming from Four Horsemen. Pre-orders for the Mythic Legions Garmyr are live and priced at $109.99, and it will howl at the moon in Q3 2026. Be on the lookout for more figures arriving in this wave, with the human and orc on his trail with Commander Igraine and J'akull Ironbones.

Mythic Legions: Horror of Einsamall Garmyr Orge-Scale Action Figure

"The ancient sagas of the Northlands tell of a monstrous creature known as a Fenrirkynn. Towering beasts said to be the offspring of the Great Wolf, there has not been a confirmed sighting of one of these creatures in Mythoss in ages, and their existence was deemed the stuff of fiction long ago. As the survivors of the attacks on Einsamall look upon the wolf-like monster before them, they know that the Fernirkynn are all too real, and that they are in grave danger."

Product Features

6-inch scale (15.24cm)

Made of PVC plastic and fabric

Part of the Mythic Legions line

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents

Garmyr figure

2 Alternate head sculpts

3 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Sword

Muzzle

