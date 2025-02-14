Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, squid game

Hot Toys Enter the Squid Game with New 1/6 Seong Gi-hun Figure

Bring home the Squid Game in glorious 1/6 scale as Seong Gi-hun comes to life with a new figure from Hot Toys from the second season

Article Summary Experience Squid Game 2 with Hot Toys' 1/6 Seong Gi-hun figure from the new season.

Seong Gi-hun is back, immersed in the deadly games with a darker, more determined outlook.

Includes iconic Squid Game tracksuit, LED voting machine, and game accessories.

Pre-order this lifelike 12" figure now for $280 before its June 2026 release.

The phenomenon that took the world by storm is back for a second round, as Squid Game 2 is already airing on Netflix. Following the shocking ending of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun is back with a new mission to take down the mysterious organization running these deadly games. However, he might have found himself a little bit closer to the Squid Games this time around as he enters once again. Hot Toys is now bringing this brutal world of survival and betrayal to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure of Player 456. Featuring a darker outlook on life, Seong Gi-hun is faithfully captured here with the likeness to actor Lee Jung-jae.

He is featured in his iconic Squid Game tracksuit, stands roughly 12" tall, and has 30 points of articulation. Recreate some iconic moments from the second season with the included accessories, which include an LED-lighted voting machine to help decide the group's fate and a guard mask. The items from the deadly six-legged pentathlon game are also featured with ankle cuffs, Ddakji, Biseokchigi, Gonggi stones, a shuttlecock, and a spinning top. The horror of the Squid Game can live on with his impressive 1/6 scale Hot Toys release that is priced at $280, and pre-orders are live with a June 2026 release.

Hot Toys Squid Game Seong Gi-hun Sixth Scale Figure

"Examining human nature, Squid Game took the world by storm with its thrilling story of players competing in typical South Korean children's games for a living chance to win 45.6 billion won. In season 2, four years after winning the Squid Game, Seong Gi-hun once again gets himself into this deadly competition, determined to end the games once and for all. Although Gi-hun put his tracksuit back on, he's not the same man he was in Season 1."

"Sideshow and Hot Toys is exhilarating fans with a Seong Gi-hun Sixth Scale Figure. The highly accurate sixth-scale action figure is masterfully crafted based on the appearance of Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game, featuring a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, and a newly designed body that is pulled together with a faithfully tailored Squid Game tracksuit with No. 456 embroidery and cross sign badge details."

