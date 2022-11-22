New Spider-Man: No Way Home Pops Finally Unveiled by Funko

At long last, Funko has finally done it and revealed their second wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home Pop Vinyls. This has been a reveal Marvel fans have been waiting for and Funko did not disappoint. This wave is massive and packed with plenty of common and exclusive releases that fans will easily want to get their hands on. All of the villains and all three versions of Spider-Man are in this wave, along with some mighty bundles. The whole line-up of Spider-Man: No Way Home Wave 2 Pops consist of the following:

Commons:

Spider-Man Integrated Suit

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man

MCU Spider-Man (Final Suit) – Metallic

Doctor Octopus

Electro

Green Goblin (Battle Worn)

MJ

Doctor Strange

Exclusives:

Spider-Man (Final Suit) Pop Tee Bundle – Diamond Collection – Target Exclusive

Battle- Damage Peter Parker – Funko Shop Exclusive

Unmasked Amazing Spider-Man – PX Previews Exclusive

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Metallic – Hot Topic Exclusive

Green Goblin (Full Costume) – Metallic – BoxLunch Exclusive

Ned Leeds with Cloak of Levitation – Walmart Exclusive

Three Peters 3-Pack – Amazon Exclusive

Spider-Man: No Way Home Heroic 8-Pack – Walmart Exclusive: Peter #1 Peter #2 Peter #3 Ock Oct Electro Green Goblin Sandman (Possible Box Only Exclusive) Lizard (Possible Box Only Exclusive)



This is a truly spectacular set of Pops, and I have been out of the Pop game for some time until now. Not only is Spider-Man: No Way Home a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, but it celebrates the legacy of Spider-Man cinema. It is amazing to see a fully armored Green Goblin and Doc Ock in Pop form return right from the beloved early 2000s trilogy. The 8-Pack Walmart exclusive will be the must-own set, and it looks like Lizard and Sandman are seemingly exclusive to the bundle (as far as we know). On top of that, there are multiple releases of each Peter, so there are plenty of ways to bring this cinematic masterpiece home to your shelves. Pre-orders for the commons are live right here, and be on the lookout for retailer exclusives dropping between now and the March 2023 release. Go Web Go!