Marvel Legends First Livestream Of 2022 Reveals Galore

Marvel Legends fans waited patiently for this, and the first livestream of reveals took place this morning. It kicked off with a look at how they will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man this year, though they admitted that they do not have No Way Home figures to show off…yet. To make up for that though, they revealed that they are re-releasing a highly sought after BAF on the vintage cardbacks, more Spider-Man reveals, and as always, teases for what is to come later. Check out all the Marvel Legends goodness below.

Marvel Legends Will Be The Year Of Spider-Man

The first Spider-Man reveals were stellar. The mega-expensive on the aftermarket Rhino figure is being re-released on a vintage style oversized cardback, helping out those of us who don't want to pay hundreds of dollars for the old one. They also revealed a new Stealth Suit Future Foundation Spidey as well coming soon.

A new Disney+ wave is coming soon, which is where you will find the two Hawkeye figures revealed last year, but the big news was the BAF announcement, as Ultron from What If? in his final form will rule your shelf.

X-Men VHS figures are coming really soon, and the fourth figure was revealed, and it is a gorgeous version of Storm in her white suit and featuring some amazing cell shading on the body.

A new wave was revealed, part of their celebration of 20 years of Marvel Legends. Blue Marvel, Mark 70 Iron Man that is pinless, Speedball, Madame Hydra, an updated US Agent, Donny Cates Cosmic Thor, and Quake, who looks pretty awesome, and can be swapped to make Maria Hill. The BAF is The Controller.

Most of the above figures will go up for preorder tomorrow starting at 1 PM all over the place, including Hasbro Pulse.