Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, spider-man, venom

New Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Venom Revealed by Mondo

Return to the 90s with Mondo as they unveiled their latest Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 scale figure with everyones favorite symbiote

Article Summary Unveiling Mondo's 1/6 scale Venom figure from 90s Spider-Man: The Animated Series, a must-have collectible.

Limited Edition Venom comes with exclusive extras like Venom Slime Tongue and Transforming Eddie Brock portraits.

Pre-order now for Standard at $245 or Limited Edition at $255, set for December 2024 release.

Includes swappable hands, web accessories, and portraits, perfect for recreating iconic Venom moments.

The fury of Venom has been unleashed as Mondo has revealed their following 1/6 scale Spider-Man: The Animated Series figure. This marks the second Spider-Man figure to arrive from Mondo, with Peter Parker kicking off the first release. Coming in at 13" tall, Eddie Brock is back and in his classic 90s glory for an impressive release featuring that sleek red and blue deco. Two versions will be offered from Mondo with a standard and an exclusive Timed Edition that will be limited to 1,500 pieces. Both versions will some with a variety of swappable hands, web accessories, along with a variety o swappable portraits, including a Eddie Brock head sculpt.

The Timed Edition, on the other hand, will also get a transforming head sculpt and slime tongue sculpt. This towering figure will be the perfect foe to go against the previous 1/6 scale Spider-Man: The Animated Series figure. Pre-orders are already live for $245 for the Standard and $255 for the Timed Edition. Both are set for a December 2024 release and pre-orders can be found on the Mondo Shop right now!

Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Venom

"One of our absolute favorite arcs of the 90s, The Venom Saga from SPIDER-MAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES, finds Spidey taking a turn to the dark side and accidentally creating his own worst nightmare of an enemy. Will Venom be the one to finally ground him, or will Spider-Man be able to defeat this powerful new force? Available in both a Regular Edition and a deluxe Limited Edition, the Venom 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with a slew of swappable hands and portraits … and of course plenty of bendable, poseable web. Restricted to 1500 units, our Limited Edition includes exclusive extras like the Venom Slime Tongue and Transforming Eddie Brock Portraits!"

Venom Figure

Venom Standard Portrait

Venom Tongue Portrait

Venom Slime Tongue Portrait*

Eddie Brock Portrait

Transforming Eddie Brock Portrait*

Web Fists Short

Web Fists With Long Bendable Web

Web Splat Web Attachment

Web Net Web Attachment

Web Trap with Hand*

Hand Holding Spider-Man Mask

Symbiote Tendril Back Attachment*

4 Pairs of Hands

*Limited Edition Exclusives

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!