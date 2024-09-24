Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, spider-man

Mondo Thwips with New Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Figure

Mondo is stepping into the world of Spider-Man: The Animated Series as they debut their first 1/6 Scale Figure from their new line

Article Summary Mondo introduces new 1/6 scale Spider-Man figure from the 90s animated series, joining their popular lineup.

Two versions available: Regular edition at $220 and Limited edition at $240, with exclusive accessories.

Pre-orders start on 9/24 at 1 PM EST, with figures shipping in December 2024.

Includes various accessories like interchangeable heads, web attachments, and the iconic Peter Parker portrait.

Mondo has been dominating the 1/6 game lately with an impressive assortment of figures from some pretty big licenses. Their Masters of the Universe line has been breathtaking, and their X-Men: The Animated Series has stolen the hearts of fans. The X-Men have been nicely crafted in this style with cel-shading, a mighty 12" height, and plenty of accessories that deep dive into the series. Well, another legendary 90s Marvel Comics cartoon is coming to life as Mondo has finally debuted their first figure from Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Peter Parker is back as the infamous wallcrawler brings the spider-themed superhero to life right from the TV.

Spidey will receive two versions with a Regular and a Limited release, with the limited release getting a few extra accessories and is limited to 1500 pieces. For his standard release, Spider-Man comes with a rarity of hands, a plenary of web accessories, a loose mask, a Peter Parker head, and a camera. The limited edition release comes with some episode-exclusive items with a classic portrait, a Green Goblin mask, and a symbiote goo. This will be a great line for Spider-Man fans to bring home, but he is priced at $220 or $240 (Limited), and pre-orders arrive today (9/24) at 1 PM EST on the Mondo Shop with a December 2024 release.

Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Scale Figure

"The first figure in this brand-new line, Spider-Man will be available in both a Regular Edition and a deluxe Limited Edition. Restricted to 1500 units, our deluxe Limited Edition includes exclusive extras like the Symbiote Chest Attachment and Hand with Green Goblin Mask!"

"Our Spider-Man 1/6 Scale Figure was brought to life by our friendly neighborhood Alex Brewer (Concept Design & Sculpt) and his Amazing Friends including Hector Arce (Art Direction), Mark Bristow (Paint), Nicholas Bradshaw (Packaging Art & Packaging Design), Peter Santa-Maria (Packaging Art), Jordan Christianson (Packaging Art & Packaging Design) and Raúl Barrero (Photography)."

Spider-Man 1/6 Scale Figure Includes:

Spider-Man Figure

Spider-Man: The Animated Series Portrait

Classic Portrait*

Peter Parker Portrait

Hand with Green Goblin Mask*

Spider-Man Mask

Camera

Web Shooter Hand with Long Bendable Web

Web Shooter Hand with Short Webs*

Long Web Attachments x 2

Symbiote Chest Attachment*

6 Pairs of Hands

Figure Stand

*Limited Edition Exclusives

