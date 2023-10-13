Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

New Star Wars: Ahsoka Figure Arrives from Hot Toys with Hera Syndulla

Return to a galaxy far, far away as Hot Toys is back with a new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure as Hera Syndulla is ready for action

Hera Syndulla is back as Hot Toys debuts their latest Star Wars 1/6 scale figure. Hera is a Twi'lek and serves as an important character in the early days of establishing the Rebel Alliance. She made her debut in the hit animated series Star Wars: Rebels and then returned to Disney+ with the live-action series Ahsoka. Hot Toys has now brought this version of Hera to life with an impressive 1/6 scale figure. The pilot of The Ghost and an active Rebel who is ready to bring back her friend and try to warn the galaxy of an incoming threat. Hera will feature tons of live-action detail, a variety of swappable hands, a blaster, and some tracing devices. She will pair with Hot Toys upcoming 1/6 scale Chopper figure and is getting a March 2025 release date. Pre-orders are already live right here for $260, and be on the lookout for more Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 scale release from Hot Toys.

Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 Scale Hera Has Arrived

"Once the heart of the Ghost crew during the age of the Empire, Hera Syndulla continues to serve as the captain of her ship while fighting for freedom from oppression as a general in the New Republic during an era of reconstruction. A gifted pilot with a knack for dogfighting with TIE fighters and a steadfast leader who was instrumental in leading the successful Lothal rebellion, Syndulla is now a mother, veteran, and general."

"Today, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce the 1/6th scale Hera Syndulla collectible figure inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka. The greatly detailed collectible figure is specially crafted with authentic styling featuring a skillfully crafted head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system and articulated lekku, specialized body to portray Hera Syndulla's physique, finely tailored outfit and jacket with embroidery design, a blaster, an utility bag with tools, a tracking device and a display base! The Hera Syndulla collectible figure is going to be an extraordinary companion for your Star Wars collection!"

The 1/6th scale Hera SyndullaTM Collectible Figure special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Hera Syndulla in Star Wars: Ahsoka

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system

Highly-accurate facial expression, make up, and skin texture

Newly sculpted green lekku embedded with bendable wires and sculpted flight cap and goggles

Body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 30cm tall

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of accessory holding hands One (1) pair of pistol holding hands One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) brown colored jacket with stylized collar and embroidery design

One (1) brown colored shirt

One (1) pair of brown colored gauntlets

One (1) pair of orange colored pants

One (1) brown colored pistol holster belt

One (1) pair of black colored boots

Weapon:

One (1) blaster

Accessories:

One (1) patterned utility bag with tools

One (1) tracking device

One (1) communicator

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

