New Star Wars: Ahsoka Holocomm Ezra Bridger Revealed by Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have announced some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: Ahsoka

Iconic Rebels are back as Star Wars: Ahsoka featured the return of Ezra Bridger, who mysteriously vanished after the hit animated series Star Wars: Rebels. A new era of the galaxy is upon us, and that means some new collectibles are on the way from Hasbro. Hasbro is back with a brand new The Black Series Holocomm release for Ezra Bridger. The Holocomm Collection is a specialized series of 6" figures that features a blue translucent design and comes with a light-up puck. This brings that hologram transmission that fans have seen throughout the Star Wars galaxy, whether you have a push for a bounty or getting a transmission from a Dark Lord.

As seen in the first episodes of Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger is getting a new Holocomm figure and will come with a lightsaber and pistol. This is a translucent variant release of the previous Black Series Ezra, but will be a great addition any upcoming The Ghost Haslab display. This Holocomm release will be a Fan Channel exclusive and is priced at $27.99 and is set for a Fall 2024 release. May the Force be with you.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Ezra Bridger (Holocomm)

"Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EZRA BRIDGER figure featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections. Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure."

"Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display! This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a Lightsaber, and a blaster! Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included. Available for pre-order 6/12 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other fan channels."

