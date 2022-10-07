New Star Wars: Andor Vintage Collection Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Disney+ new Star Wars series Andor is finally underway, and we are one episode away from the big heist. The show has been an absolute blast, and it will be interesting to see the rise of the Rebellion once again. A new series means new collectibles, and we recently saw some new Star Wars: The Black Series figures arriving from Hasbro. That was not all, as Hasbro has also revealed Andor is getting some new The Vintage Collection figures as well. Cassian Andor and Vel Sartha are joining the popular 3.75" line with some impressive sculpts and blaster accessories. It is unclear if the rest of the team will arrive on the line, but I think many fans would love to see them. The Vintage Collection and 3.75" figures have always been the main Star Wars collectibles, so I am glad The Black Series is not getting all the focus. Pre-orders for both are live right here at $14.99 with a Spring 2023 release date. Be sure to catch new episodes of Andor on Wednesdays on Disney+, and I'm sure more figures will be revealed as the show continues.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CASSIAN ANDOR – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CASSIAN ANDOR figure. In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION VEL SARTHA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION VEL SARTHA figure. In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco."