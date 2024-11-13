Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

New Star Wars Battlefront II Figure 2-Pack Coming Soon from Hasbro

Step into a galaxy far, far away as it is time to Gift the Galaxy with some new Star Wars reveals from Hasbro including an exclusive 2-Pack

Star Wars Battlefront II was a very interesting game that, oddly enough, did not get a lot of love. There is so much to explore in a galaxy far, far away, but they decided to focus on making money instead of building a great game. However, the game did help add some new additions to the growing galaxy with new skins for Clone Troopers and Battle Droids. Some of these designs started with the game and have expanded out into the Star Wars lore, like the ARC Trooper (Umbra Operative) and ARC Trooper (Lambent Seeker). These new classes helped add to the Grand Army of the Republic and one of those skins gets new life with The Black Series for the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy event.

A new Battlefront II-inspired 2-Pack has arrived with the Urban Fighter Clone Commando and the B1 Battle Droid (Training). Both of these figures are nicely crafted, showing a new Commando who focuses on urban warfare and gets a backpack and blaster. The Battle Droid, on the other hand, has been activated right from the training room with an all-white target deco and blaster. This set is perfect for Battlefront II and Star Wars army building collectors and is priced at $44.99, with pre-orders arriving today (Nov 13) exclusive to Amazon.

Star Wars: The Black Series Clone Commando & B1 Battle Droid

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like a clone commando and B1 battle droid from the STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II video game. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses and comes with 4 accessories."

With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures to recreate your favorite moments (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on November 13 at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon."

