Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Clone Wars

New Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship Makes A Landing At LEGO

LEGO is back with their newest sets for August 2023, including a new Star Wars set with the Coruscant Guard Gunship

The war rages on as LEGO has unveiled a brand new Star Wars set from the world of The Clone Wars. The Chancellor needs protection, and the Coruscant Guard is here to help along with their Coruscant Guard Gunship set. Coming in at 1,083 pieces, this LAAT is back with a new red design and will measure 5.5" tall, 14.5" long, and 16" wide. A nice set of Star Wars LEGO Minifigures are included with 2 Coruscant Guard Troopers, Commander Fox, Chancellor Palpatine, and Padmé Amidala. The LAAT will have two cockpits, two stud shooters, and adjustable cannons for display and flying at ease. The adventure of The Clone Wars comes home, and the Coruscant Guard Gunship is priced at $139.99 with a September 2023 release and can be seen here.

The Clone Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship Flies at LEGO

"Fans can take command of their own Star Wars: The Clone Wars missions with this LEGO® brick Coruscant Guard Gunship (75354). It features 2 pilot cockpits, 2 stud shooters, 2 adjustable cannons and a handle for flying. The rear hatch and sliding side panel give easy access to the cabin where there is space for troopers. A top Star Wars™ gift idea for kids aged 9 and up, the set also includes 5 LEGO minifigures, including Commander Fox, Chancellor Palpatine and Padmé Amidala, plus 3 blaster pistols and 2 blasters for action play."

LEGO® Star Wars™ Coruscant Guard Gunship (75354) for action play – Transport elite clone shock troopers and recreate Star Wars: The Clone Wars stories with this brick-built gunship

5 LEGO® minifigures of Star Wars™ characters – Chancellor Palpatine, Commander Fox with 2 blaster pistols, 2 Coruscant Guards, each with blasters, and Padmé Amidala with a blaster pistol

Designed for aerial battles – The Coruscant Guard Gunship features 2 pilot cockpits, 2 stud shooters, 2 adjustable cannons and a handle for easy flying

Space inside for troopers and equipment – Pull down the rear hatch and slide open the side of the gunship for access to the cabin

Gift idea for ages 9 and up – Give this 1,083-piece toy building set as a holiday gift or special treat for a Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan or any Star Wars™ collector

Build, play and display – This buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ Republic attack gunship measures over 5.5 in. (15 cm) high, 14.5 in. (37 cm) long and 16 in. (41 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!