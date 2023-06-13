Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, return of the jedi, star wars

New Star Wars Droid Factory Figure Arrives from Disney with R2-S4M

A new Star Wars Droid Factory figure has been revealed by Disney as Jabba’s bartending astromech R2-S4M is back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, and Disney is celebrating. Releasing as part of their Droid Factory line, a new and deep-cut Astromech figure has arrived. R2-S4M is an R2-series astromech droid that appeared in the background of Return of the Jedi on Jabba the Hutt's sail barge, the Khetanna. This Astromech bartender here's a similar design to R2-D2 but with a red design and a very weathered shell. He will come with his serving tray, which can be removed and be the life of any Star Wars party. R2-S4M was present on the barge and witnessed the heroics of Luke Skywalker and the gang as they saved the day and took down Jabba the Hutt.

This is the first time Star Wars fans are seeing this droid get a name, as R2-S4M was not named in any books or films, and previous releases only titled him as "Jabba's Bartender." At long last, R2-S4M can come home with an actual name, a new set of skills and keep the drinks following at any Cantina or any collection. This Star Wars Droid Factory debut is a perfect example of a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary celebratory release. Collectors can find this Droid Factory astromech at Disney Parks as well as online right here for $14.99.

R2-S4M Arrives for Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th

"Add R2-S4M to your galaxy of astromech droid figures celebrating 40 years of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Straight from the Droid Factory, this detailed character will serve your collection well. He takes tips!"

Fully sculpted droid figure

Service props

Collect all of Disney's Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Part of the Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Collection

