New Star Wars Force FX Ezra Bridger Lightsaber Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectibles including a new Force FX Ezra Bridger Lightsaber

The saber design includes nods to Kanan Jarrus, Ezra’s Jedi master, and features a unique blue blade.

Authentic effects include progressive ignition, battle clash, blaster deflect, and battle sequence mode.

Pre-orders open May the 4th for $249.99, with a release set for Summer 2025 on Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel sites.

Ezra Bridger was one of the main characters in Star Wars Rebels, which expands on the rise of the Rebellion before A New Hope. However, before the arrival of Luke Skywalker on the scene, Ezra would disappear into deep space, taking on Grand Admiral Thrawn. However, Ezra Bridger would return in the Disney+ series, Ahsoka, revealing where he has been and what he has been doing. His return gave him a new look and a brand new lightsaber. Hasbro is now adding this lightsaber to their Force FX Collection, faithfully bringing it to life.

This blue saber is nicely crafted and features a hilt design that is reminiscent of his late master, Kanan Jarrus. Just like the other new Force FX sabers, this one will also have plenty of sound effects and unique features. This will consist of progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect, blaster deflect, and even a battle sequence mode. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: Ahsoka Ezra Bridger Force FX Lightsaber arrive today on May the 4th on the Fan Channel site, like Hasbro Pulse, for $249.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Ezra Bridger Lightsaber

"Exiled to another galaxy after the final Battle of Lothal, Ezra Bridger is rescued by his friend Sabine Wren on the ancient world of Peridea. This officially licensed roleplay item features design, deco, and scale based on Ezra Bridger's Lightsaber™ constructed in live action on STAR WARS: AHSOKA™ series on Disney+, including an emitter that resembles that of fallen Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus' saber."

"Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic STAR WARS Lightsaber yet. Use the buttons on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, blaster deflect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. This saber features a blue blade unique to Ezra Bridger's signature weapon. Requires x2 1.5V AA Alkaline batteries (not included)."

