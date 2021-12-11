Demon Slayer Upper Rank Three Demon Akaza Revealed by FREEing

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has easily been a success with a growing fanbase and an incredible story. After the first season, we were given the first full-length feature film with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. A continuation of the anime, this film showcased our favorite heroes, enchanting a new deadly demon. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke board this mysterious Mugen Train to help the Flame Hashira known as Kyōjurō Rengoku. The film comes to a climactic finale with the confrontation between Rengoku and the Upper Rank Three demon of the Twelve Kizuki; Azaka. FREEing has revealed that they are bringing Azaku to life with their newest figma Demon Slayer release.

Featuring flexible plastic, Demon Slayer Akaza will come with three face plates with angry, crazed, and standard facial expressions. He will come with a Destructive Death: Compass Needle effect plate, display base, and a posing rod. FREEing has already put up a rerelease for their Rengoku figma as well, which will be a perfect companion piece for Akaza. Demon Slayer collectors can pick up Akaza for $109.99, with him set to release in November 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and they will stay open until February 09, 2022.

"The Upper Rank Three demon of the Twelve Kizuki who holds incredible power. From the anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a figma of Akaza!"

