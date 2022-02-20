New Star Wars Gentle Giant Statues Debut with Bo, Tuskan, and Grogu

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some more out-of-this-world collectibles with some brand new beautifully sculpted Star Wars pieces. Two new The Mandalorian statues are on the way, as well as a special Star Wars Legends 3D bust that brings the desert home. Up first is a return to Tatooine with a 1/2 scale Tusken Raider bust that stands 10" tall and shows off the sand people with great detail. This Tusken Raider will be limited to only 1,000 pieces and will be a highlight statue for any Star Wars fans capturing some scary detail that The Book of Boba Fett just started covering. This gorgeous piece is priced at $199.99 and it is set to release in August 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.

The fun continues in the Outer Rim as Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed two new The Mandalorian statues with Bo-Katan and Grogu. The Child is back as he sits upon the Seeing Stone once again with this 8-inch tall statue that features swappable heads showing eyes open and closed. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, collectors will get a really cute treat with this statue which will come with a $224.99 price tag, an August 2022 release date, and pre-orders are found here. Lastly, we have a new Star Wars Milestone statue from Gentle Giant with Bo-Katan Kryze standing at 12" tall with another 1,000 piece statue. Featuring great likeness to the actress, Bo-Katan fans will not want to miss out on owning this incredible piece and pre-orders are live here with a $249.99 price and an August 2022 release.

"STAR WARS LEGENDS IN 3D A NEW HOPE TUSKEN RAIDER 1/2 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! They're legends on Tatooine, and now a Tusken Raider is the next Legend in 3D! This approximately 10-inch, half-scale bust depicts one of the sand people in his traditional garb, with a rifle slung on his back, atop a base fashioned after a gaderfffii stick. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, each highly detailed bust is hand-painted and comes packaged in a full color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. In Shops: Jul 27, 2022S – SRP: $200.00"

"STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN MILESTONES SEEING STONE GROGU STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Open your inner eye! Grogu, a.k.a. The Child, sits atop a Jedi Seeing Stone, reaching his mind out into the cosmos in search of a friendly voice. Measuring approximately 8 inches tall, this 1/6 scale statue features lifelike sculpting and hand-painted details, and includes interchangeable eyes-open and eyes-shut heads. Plus, the writing on the seeing stone lights up! It comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Limited to only 1000 pieces! In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 – SRP: $250.00."

"STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN MILESTONES BO KATAN STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Mandalorian freedom fighter returns to Gentle Giant Ltd. as a 1/6 scale Milestones statue! Depicting the armored heroine as she appears on The Mandalorian TV series, this approximately 12-inch statue features detailed 3-D sculpting and hand-painted details. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. In Shops: Jul 27, 2022. SRP: $250.00."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.