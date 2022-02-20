New Star Wars Gentle Giant Statues Debut with Bo, Tuskan, and Grogu

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some more out-of-this-world collectibles with some brand new beautifully sculpted Star Wars pieces. Two new The Mandalorian statues are on the way, as well as a special Star Wars Legends 3D bust that brings the desert home. Up first is a return to Tatooine with a 1/2 scale Tusken Raider bust that stands 10" tall and shows off the sand people with great detail. This Tusken Raider will be limited to only 1,000 pieces and will be a highlight statue for any Star Wars fans capturing some scary detail that The Book of Boba Fett just started covering. This gorgeous piece is priced at $199.99 and it is set to release in August 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here.

The fun continues in the Outer Rim as Gentle Giant Ltd. has revealed two new The Mandalorian statues with Bo-Katan and Grogu. The Child is back as he sits upon the Seeing Stone once again with this 8-inch tall statue that features swappable heads showing eyes open and closed. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, collectors will get a really cute treat with this statue which will come with a $224.99 price tag, an August 2022 release date, and pre-orders are found here. Lastly, we have a new Star Wars Milestone statue from Gentle Giant with Bo-Katan Kryze standing at 12" tall with another 1,000 piece statue. Featuring great likeness to the actress, Bo-Katan fans will not want to miss out on owning this incredible piece and pre-orders are live here with a $249.99 price and an August 2022 release.

"STAR WARS LEGENDS IN 3D A NEW HOPE TUSKEN RAIDER 1/2 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! They're legends on Tatooine, and now a Tusken Raider is the next Legend in 3D! This approximately 10-inch, half-scale bust depicts one of the sand people in his traditional garb, with a rifle slung on his back, atop a base fashioned after a gaderfffii stick. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, each highly detailed bust is hand-painted and comes packaged in a full color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. In Shops: Jul 27, 2022S – SRP: $200.00"

"STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN MILESTONES SEEING STONE GROGU STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Open your inner eye! Grogu, a.k.a. The Child, sits atop a Jedi Seeing Stone, reaching his mind out into the cosmos in search of a friendly voice. Measuring approximately 8 inches tall, this 1/6 scale statue features lifelike sculpting and hand-painted details, and includes interchangeable eyes-open and eyes-shut heads. Plus, the writing on the seeing stone lights up! It comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Limited to only 1000 pieces! In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 – SRP: $250.00."

"STAR WARS THE MANDALORIAN MILESTONES BO KATAN STATUE – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Mandalorian freedom fighter returns to Gentle Giant Ltd. as a 1/6 scale Milestones statue! Depicting the armored heroine as she appears on The Mandalorian TV series, this approximately 12-inch statue features detailed 3-D sculpting and hand-painted details. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. In Shops: Jul 27, 2022. SRP: $250.00."