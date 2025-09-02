Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

New Star Wars Gingerbread AT-AT Walker Coming Soon from LEGO

A new month means new construction sets are on the way from LEGO including a Star Wars Gingerbread AT-AT Walker

Article Summary LEGO unveils a festive Star Wars Gingerbread AT-AT Walker set for holiday builders and collectors.

This 697-piece set features icing trim, candy-cane lights, and a special Gingerbread Darth Vader minifigure.

AT-AT includes posable legs, opening cockpit, and a cozy interior with fireplace, table, and holiday decor.

Available October 1, 2025, for $59.99, making it the perfect Christmas Star Wars gift for fans aged 10 and up.

Get ready to bring holiday cheer to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO's new Gingerbread AT‑AT Walker (40806) set! That is right, this imaginative seasonal set transforms the imposing Imperial Walker into a whimsical gingerbread creation, complete with icing trim, candy‑cane lights, and gumdrop‑style accents. Standing 7" tall and 9" long, this sweet and festive walker comes in at 697 pieces with posable legs and an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit. Speaking of minifigures, LEGO has really crafted up a fun one as Star Wars collectors can say hello to Gingerbread Darth Vader with a candy cane and red lightsaber.

This version of Darth Vader is not here to conquer the galaxy but relax for the holidays by sitting by the fireplace, enjoying milk and cookies, or filling some Christmas stockings. It is always fun to see new and reimaged sets and creations like this, and LEGO is no stranger to doing so, as they make stuff like this for their Advent Calendar sets. However, getting a full set for the holiday is pretty fun, and Star Wars fans can build their own Gingerbread AT-AT for $59.99 with an October 1, 2025, release.

LEGO Star Wars – Gingerbread AT-AT Walker

"Inspire kids' imaginations during the holiday season with the festive LEGO® Star Wars™ Gingerbread AT-AT Walker (40806). A brilliant Star Wars gift idea for boys, girls and fans aged 10 and up, this Christmas craft building set features an AT-AT with gingerbread-house-style decoration and a Gingerbread Darth Vader LEGO minifigure."

"Pose the legs of the AT-AT, open the cockpit and flip up the sides of the main compartment to reveal the cozy interior: there's a seat by the fireplace for Darth Vader, a table, drinking cup, cookie and candy cane elements, stockings hanging on the wall, a pile of gifts, and other festive accessories for creative play. This building kit offers a fun Christmas activity for young Star Wars fans. Set contains 697 pieces.

