New Star Wars Imperial Snowtrooper (Hoth) TVC Figure Coming Soon

Step into a galaxy far, far with Hasbro as they have debuted a new set of Star Wars collectibles during New York Comic Con

Long live the Empire! Hasbro is back and ready to have collector continue to build up their Imperial forces with a new The Vintage Collection release. Return to the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back with a new Imperial Snowtrooper. This soldier was designed for battle or planets which featured extremely cold environments, just like the icy planet Hoth. They are equipped with insulated armor, along with polarized snow goggles and heating units to help withstand freezing temperatures and take down Rebels when they least expect it. Now Hasbro is bringing back these deadly icy troopers with a newly updated Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release on an Empire Strikes Back card back. The Snowtrooper will have fabric and plastic armor elements, along with a single blaster, to take down Echo base. Pre-orders are set to arrive on October 23, 2024 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers for $16.99.

STAR WARS: TVC IMPERIAL SNOWTROOPER (HOTH BATTLE)

Snowtroopers are stormtroopers trained for operations in arctic conditions and equipped with specialized gear to protect them against cold. Based on a snowtrooper from the STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK film, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love.

Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, the included figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #349). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on October 23 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and fan channel retailers.

