New Stranger Things Season 4 Pop Vinyls Revealed by Funko

The 4th season of Stranger Things was an absolute thrill ride with an excellent story, a powerful villain, and the return of our favorite characters. Since it has been a quite a set time since Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 has arrived, it is time for some more "spoiler" collectibles. Not all of these are spoilers but are best to be revealed after the season has aired. There is plenty of Stranger Things fun to pass around with solo releases, multi-packs, and even a Pop Ride! The newest wave of Season 4 Pops will consist of:

Erica Sinclair

Mike Wheeler in California

Eleven with Class Project

DemoBat

Steve Harrington as a Hunter

Robin Buckley as a Hunter

Vecna

Argyle (Surfer Boy Pizza)

Arglye with Surfer Boy Pizza Van – Pop! Ride – Target Exclusive

Nancy and Robin (Undercover) – 2-Pack – Target Exclusive

Steve, Vecna, and Robin – 3-Pack – Walmart Exclusive

"Hawkins, Indiana is a small town full of big secrets, but the word is out about Funko's newest Stranger Things POP! collection. Bring home the characters and breakthrough moments of Season 4. Pre-order now!"

It was nice to see some love for Surfer Pop Pizza this time around and that Target Exclusive Pop! Ride is awesome! I like Steve and Robin as Hunters, and I am surprised we did not get a Nancy with shotgun Pop. Maybe we will see her as an NYCC 22' exclusive or another retailer exclusive down the line. The Vecna sculpt is awesome, and I expect this to be a popular Pop around the Halloween season, along with that deadly Demobat. All of these Stranger Things Pops are incredible, and it'll give fans a lot more to collect in the coming months. They are currently set for a February 2023 release, but I wouldn't be surprised with a Winter 2022 drop. Pre-orders for all the commons are live right here and check out each retailer for a surprise drop on the exclusives.