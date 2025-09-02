Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, McFarlane Toys

New The Dark Knight Returns 1/3 Replica Cowl Debuts from McFarlane

The legacy of the Caped Crusader continues to come to life as McFarlane Toys as they debut new replica 1/3 scale Batman cowls

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a 1/3 scale replica cowl from Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

This detailed cowl is based on Batman's armored suit from the iconic 1986 graphic novel.

The collectible comes mounted on its own pedestal and features an animated-inspired design.

Fans can pre-order the cowl for $17.99 ahead of its anticipated October 2025 release.

Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns is a seminal graphic novel that redefined Batman and reshaped the comic book industry. Published in 1986, the story is set in a dystopian future where Bruce Wayne, now in his fifties, comes out of retirement to reclaim Gotham from rising crime and corruption. Gotham is overwhelmed by a violent gang called the Mutants, and the government has disowned vigilantes, with Superman even working for the government. This story paints a grim, gritty picture of both society and its heroes, with Batman coming back older, darker, and more brutal. This version of the Dark Knight pushes the boundaries of justice and morality, making it a beloved DC Comics story.

It was this comic that widely helped inspire Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman, with even dialogue being used in the film as two legends collide. Now the fury of The Dark Knight Returns comes to life with a new Batman 1/3 scale cowl replica. This cowl is from his armored Batsuit as our Caped Crusader shows that even gods can bleed, and McFarlane Toys nicely crafts it in 1/3 scale. Each of these mini cowls gets its own pedestal with a title, and this one has a more animated design. Collectors can pre-order The Dark Knight Returns Cowl for $17.99 right now with an October 2025 release.

Armored Batman (Dark Knight Returns) 1:3 Scale Cowl Replica

"As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City's Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! He's a master detective and an expert martial artist, but his greatest weapon is his mind. Batman has a plan for every occasion, as well as high-tech weapons, gadgets, and vehicles to assist him in his relentless pursuit of justice!"

"Now, after 10 years in retirement, Batman returns in an armored suit and ready for an epic battle to determine the fate of the Earth. 1:3 SCALE COWL REPLICA based on DARK KNIGHT RETURNS. Stands approximately 7" tall. Includes display stand. Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Direct Replica Cowls."

