New The Fantastic Four: First Steps Silver Surfer Statue Coming Soon

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including the Silver Surfer from The Fantastic Four: First Steps

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), the story unfolds on Earth‑828 around 1964, four years after Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm gained superpowers. When Reed and Sue discover Sue is pregnant, the Fantastic Four face a new cosmic threat: Galactus, the planet‑devouring titan, and his herald, the Silver Surfer (Shalla‑Bal), played by Julia Garner. Shalla‑Bal first appeared in The Silver Surfer #1 in 1968, created by Stan Lee and John Buscema. However, in the Earth X universe (part of Marvel's alternate timeline series), Shalla-Bal becomes a version of the Silver Surfer after the original Surfer (Norrin Radd) abandons his cosmic role.

This likely inspired her role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which added an updated version of the character while remaining true to the comics. Iron Studios now brings Shalla-Bal to life with its newest Marvel Studios 1/10 Art Scale statue, showing the Silver Surfer in the cosmos. The Surfer stands 10.4" tall and is featured on her signature surfboard, with an impressive hand-painted metallic deco and cosmic energy placed underneath her. This statue will pair perfectly with any of the other 1/10 First Steps statues also coming soon from Iron Studios. Pre-orders are already live for $229.99 on the Iron Online Store with a June 2026 release date.

Silver Surfer – The Fantastic Four: First Steps Art Scale 1/10

