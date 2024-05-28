Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, lord of the rings

New The Lord of the Ring Statue Comes to DST with Gimli

New Diamond Select Toys statues have been revealed including the arrival of Gimli from the legendary world of The Lord of the Rings

Article Summary New 8" Gimli statue by Diamond Select Toys captures the Dwarf warrior's might.

Statue scene set in the mines of Moria, featuring an intricately detailed Gimli.

Collectors can pre-order now for a Q1 2025 release, priced at $80.

Part of the Lord of the Rings Gallery series, with more Fellowship members available.

Gimli, son of Glóin, is a prominent and beloved character from the legendary J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. This stout and stalwart dwarf is from the Lonely Mountain, with Gimli being a skilled warrior with an indomitable spirit and unwavering loyalty. He first appears in The Fellowship of the Ring as he gives his axe for the cause and becomes one of the nine members chosen to accompany Frodo Baggins on his deadly quest to destroy the One Ring. Gimli provides power and humor to the team, along with helping bond the races between Elves and Dwarves together after years of hatred. Dimond Select Toys wants Lord of the Rings fans to build this Fellowship with their latest PVC statue to capture the fury of Gimli.

Coming in at 8" tall, this feisty dwarf is ready for a fight with a nicely sculpted statue that Gimli wields two axes. The hero is depicted back inside the crumbling remains of Balin's grave from inside the mines of Moria. These Lord of the Rings Gallery statues are packed with some impressive detail, and it is he will join some of the other members of the Fellowship with Gandalf the White, Aragorn, the deadly Cave Troll, and, of course, Legolas. Collectors can return to Middle-earth once again in Q1 2025 for $80, with pre-orders are already live on DST and at Local Comic Book Stores.

The Lord of the Rings Gimli Deluxe Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! You have his axe! Gimli, son of Gloin, is the next Fellowship member in the Lord of the Rings line of Gallery Dioramas! Standing approximately 8 inches tall, this detailed PVC statue depicts the dwarf swinging his axes while standing atop the crumbling remains of Balin's grave in the mines of Moria. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!