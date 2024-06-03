Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, lord of the rings

New The Lord of the Rings Galadriel Statues Revealed by Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with an impressive set of new 1/10 art scale statues including a return visit to Middle-earth with Lord of the Rings

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/10 scale Galadriel statue for LOTR collectors.

Galadriel's statue captures her elegance from the screen with fine details.

Statue features include flowing hair, dress, and authentic likeness, at 12" tall.

Available for pre-order at $199.99, slated for a Q2 2025 release by Iron Studios.

Galadriel, one of the most powerful and wise Elves in J.R.R. Tolkien's legendarium, is a central figure in "The Lord of the Rings." Born in the Undying Lands of Valinor, she traveled to Middle-earth during the First Age. During the Second Age, she plays a role in Sauron's scheme to create three Rings of Powers for the elves. However, the elves were far too divine to be corrupted by Sauron's twisted scheme. Galadriel then played a significant role in the resistance against the dark lord Morgoth, helping Frodo and his Fellowship save Middle-earth. Iron Studios has now unveiled its latest Lord of the Rings 1/10 Art Scale statue featuring the grace and beauty of the Lady of Lothlórien. A lot of detail was put into this statue, from her flowing golden hair, elegant dress, and likeness, bringing her to life right off of the screen. Standing at 12" tall, Lord of the Rings collectors can bring home Galadriel for $199.99 in Q2 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

Galadriel 1/10 Lord of the Rings Statue from Iron Studios

"Born in Valinor, in the so-called Years of the Trees, the elf Galadriel comes from a very important family, being the only daughter of Finarfin, the prince of Noldor, and Eärwen. Galadriel is also the niece of Fëanor, the first king of Noldor. Created in the Second Age of Middle-earth under the influence of Annatar, one of Sauron's forms.

"The Rings of Power are artifacts of extreme importance, and of the 20 rings created, three were under the dominion of the Elves, and Galadriel had the so-called Nenya, the Ring of Water, which made her even more powerful. Proud during her youth, her experience taught her to be more restrained and modest, and her wisdom and power were fundamental to the salvation of Middle-earth from the forces of Sauron."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!