Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian

New The Mandalorian and Grogu AT-RT Set Coming Soon from LEGO

The adventures of The Mandalorian and Grogu are arriving at LEGO as they debut a brand new AT-RT Attack set.

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new The Mandalorian & Grogu AT-RT Attack set with 297 pieces and three minifigures.

Build and pose the AT-RT walker, featuring stud shooters, full articulation, and room for Mando and Grogu.

Includes a defensive tower with rotating turret, weapon rack, and Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver minifigure.

The set releases April 26, 2026 for $44.99 and is inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu feature film scenes.

The Mandalorian & Grogu are arriving next month, and they are the dynamic duo arriving on Disney+ for a full-length feature film. Trailers have already dropped for this delightful Star Wars tale, with many scenes focusing on the AT-RT and an ice planet attack. One can assume this is a very small portion of the film, but companies are sure to focus on just that. LEGO is back with a new The Mandalorian & Grogu set with the AT-RT Attack set that comes in at 297 pieces.

This new Star Wars set will feature a buildable All-Terrain Recon Transport acquired by Din Djarin, with stud shooters and full articulation. To make things more interesting, LEGO was sure to include a Star Wars Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver mini-fig who is using a defense tower with a stud shooter. Minifigures of The Mandalorian and Grogu will also be included, and both can fit in the AT-RT vehicle for even more dynamic display options. This new Mando set is not up for purchase yet, but it is expected to release on April 26, 2026, for $44.99 on the LEGO Store.

"Let kids create their own Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™ adventures with this AT-RT Attack (75444) toy building set. It features a posable AT-RT walker with a dual stud shooter, and a defensive tower with a rotating turret and its own dual stud shooter. Place the Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver or The Mandalorian LEGO® minifigure in the AT-RT seat (remove a dashboard brick to make room for the Grogu LEGO figure to ride along with Mando)."

"Open the defense tower to reveal a weapon rack and storage space. Equip The Mandalorian with the jetpack and blaster pistol and the AT-RT Driver with a blaster for extra fantasy battle action. An exciting fantasy-adventure gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu fans ages 7years old and up, this building toy is a great way to inspire kids' imaginations. Set contains 297 pieces."

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