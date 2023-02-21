New TMNT The Last Ronin Statue Coming Soon from Diamond Select Diamond Select Toys has revealed their monthly assortment of new reveals including a new PVC statue form the hit TMNT Last Ronin Comic

It was not long ago that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles got a brand new hit comic book story arc with The Last Ronin. The comic follows the journey of one of the turtle brothers after the rest died years ago from a terrible event. After the fall of the turtles, a new and greater crime lord has arrived in the city, and it is up to him to bring the light back. This impressive TMNT story was so different from the usual turtles stories and created something truly unique. There have not been a lot of collectibles for the Last Ronin since its debut, but we have seen some like figures from both Playmates and NECA.

Some statues have even surfaced for the TMNT comic, and quite a few are from Diamond Select Toys. Another TMNT Last Ronin statue is on the way featuring this lonely turtle running across a rocky base. His rugged design is perfectly captured, and he is depicted with a variety of the turtle's signature weapons. Casey Jones's mask is also shown at his feet, capturing one of the heart breaking scenes of the Last Ronin comic. The Last Ronin PVC statue comes in at 10" tall, is priced at $75, and pre-orders are live right here.

Bring Home The TMNT Last Ronin with Diamond Select Toys

"TMNT GALLERY LAST RONIN PVC STATUE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Who is the Last Ronin? The last surviving member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is shrouded in mystery, but now he's the first-ever TMNT Gallery Diorama! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this dynamic sculpture depicts the Ronin running across a rocky landscape. Crafted of high-quality PVC, this diorama comes packaged in a full color window box. Designed and sculpted by Kinetic Underground! In Shops: Jun 28, 2023. SRP: $75.00."