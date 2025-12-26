Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, toy story

New Toy Story Pizza Planet Delivery Record Player Statue Unveiled

Beast Kingdom has revealed their new Toy Story D-Stage Record Player Series featuring the Pizza Planet Delivery

Straight from Toy Story, the fan-favorite three-eyed Aliens are back with Beast Kingdom's new D-Stage Record Player Series. In Toy Story (1995), Pizza Planet is the ultimate kid destination with arcade games, pizza, and bright sci-fi chaos. It's here that Buzz Lightyear and Sheriff Woody first encounter the mysterious three-eyed Aliens, who worship "The Claw". From their fun design and unique catchphrase, they quickly became some of Pixar's most beloved side characters. Beast Kingdom has now reimagined them for their newest D-Stage Record Player Series statue. This playful diorama puts three wide-eyed Aliens front and center, standing atop a spinning turntable, which is a modified Pizza Planet pizza box.

The classic Pizza Planet red-and-white checkerboard details wrap the design, while finely sculpted knobs and speaker elements complete the vintage audio look. Beast Kingdom even added fun Toy Store alien sketches and their iconic "Oooh…" catchphrase on the inside of the box, adding a bit more charm to the statue. Toy Story collectors can pre-order this new Pizza Planet D-Stage statue from Beast Kingdom right now for $47.99 with a Q2 2026 release. Be sure to keep an eye out for the companion Woody's Roundup Record Player Statue as well.

Toy Story D-Stage Record Player Series Pizza Planet Delivery Statue

"Oooh! The super popular three-eyed monster from "Toy Story," this time transformed into a mini record player shape, officially landed in Beast Country! The Aliens have taken over the D-Stage Record Player Series with this Pizza Planet Delivery statue. Three three-eyed Aliens stand on the turntable with their eyes wide open, taking in the majesty of the world around them."

"This Record Player Series is designed with a retro record player as the main focus, while also incorporating the Pizza Planet's iconic red and white checkerboard logo. The record player's knobs and body structures are meticulously depicted. The inside of the pizza box cover also features sketches of the Aliens with the word "Oooh…." along side them."

