New Transformers Insecticon Venin Buzzes with New Hasbro Release

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Venin converts from robot to winged cicada mode in 17 steps and includes axe and blaster accessories.

This figure draws inspiration from classic Insecticon lore and is a descendant of Liege Maximo Prime.

Available for pre-order now, Venin releases November 2025 for $24.99 for Transformers collectors.

The Insecticons are a group of Decepticons in the Transformers universe known for their insect-like alternate modes and unique abilities. Originally introduced in the 1980s Transformers cartoon and toyline, the core trio—Shrapnel, Bombshell, and Kickback—transform into a stag beetle, rhinoceros beetle, and grasshopper, respectively. Unlike typical Decepticons, they can clone themselves, consume organic matter for energy, and often operate as a rogue faction with their own agenda.

The leader of the Insecticons is flying on in as Venin is ready for action with a new Transformers Age of the Primes figure. Standing 5.5" tall, this bot can convert into its winged cicada mode in 17 steps and will come with an axe and blaster. Since the Age of the Prime line focuses on the lineage of The Thirteen, Venin is a descendant of Liege Maximo Prime. Collectors can build up their Insecticons collection in November 2025 for $24.99, and pre-orders are live.

Transformers Age of the Primes – Insecticon Venin

"Experience the epic universe of Transformers robots with the Transformers Venin toy! The 5.5-inch (14 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to insect mode in 17 steps. With intricate poseability and attachable blaster and axe accessories that can be combined into a larger axe, this Venin action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

AGE OF THE PRIMES VENIN: This Transformers Venin figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

5.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND WINGED CICADA MODE IN 17 STEPS: This Insecticon figure converts between modes in 17 steps

