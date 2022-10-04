MOTU Eternia Playset Mattel Creations Detailed, And It Costs $550

MOTU fans were awakened with the news they have both been dreading and waiting with bated breath for. Mattel Creations, first thanks to a leak, and then the official reveal of their new crowdfund Origins Eternia playset. First, the details. This MOTU Eternia stands at 3 feet X 4 feet, a massive playset for sure, and features a working tram, working elevators, trap doors, and more interactive pieces. It features all three major towers, the Grayskull Tower and Viper Tower, flanking the Eternia Tower itself. The crowdfund will begin on October 12th and run until November 9th. Early bird backers have until October 19th to back and receive an Origins figure of King Grayskull from MOTU Revelations. 5000 backers are needed to bring it to reality. The price? $550.

MOTU Set Of Our Dreams…But Can We Afford It?

Join the Battle for Eternia! Locked in an everlasting war, this Eternia playset is swarming with action-packed features and hidden surprises. The Grayskull Tower and the Viper Tower flank the Eternia Tower as the forces of good and evil wage war. March into combat and fund the playset for the ultimate centerpiece to your MOTU collection.

Masters of the Universe Origins Eternia Playset

3ft x 4ft for an epic display*

Working battle tram, elevators, trap doors, and more

King Grayskull has 16 points of articulation and is a special-edition character available for the crusaders who brave the crowdfund during the first week

At 5,000 Backers – You get the Masters of the Universe Origins Eternia Playset, an epic display that will bring your MOTU collection to life. Early Backer Bonus – When the Eternia Playset is funded, all orders received between 10/12 and 10/19 will receive the King Grayskull figure, a key to the history and mystery of Eternia. This iconic playset is the ultimate tribute to the everlasting battle between good and evil, but we can't do it without your help. Share the crowdfund with your fellow friends, family, heroes, and villains to bring the Eternia Playset home! *Because this item is large and heavy, a surcharge of $50 will apply to US orders, and a surcharge will apply to International orders.

Well, this is THE MOTU set that we have all wanted for years. The vintage set is impossible to obtain at any kind of reasonable price. Most couldn't afford it back in the 80s to begin with. But $550 is a tough pill to swallow, even with inflation and the motorized parts and such this is coming with. Especially when they are saying that it might not ship until March 2024. Do we feel like giving Mattel $2.7 million dollars on loan to get us this thing? I am not so sure, but it will be interesting to watch starting next week. Go here to get more info.