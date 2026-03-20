Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Takara Tomy | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

New Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-21 Rumble & Frenzy Set Revealed

The battle between Autobots and Decepticons continue with Hasbro with new Transformers Takara Tomy releases

Article Summary Takara Tomy MPG-21 Rumble & Frenzy set features iconic Decepticon cassette bots from Transformers G1.

Figures stand 3.2” tall with anime-accurate deco, blasters, and extendable hammer arms for dynamic posing.

Both Rumble and Frenzy convert between robot and cassette modes to fit inside MPG-19 Soundwave.

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse until April 6, 2026, with original packaging and collector extras.

Rumble and Frenzy are small but dangerous Decepticons from the Transformers universe. These two usually serve the loyal communications officer, Soundwave, and they have returned with a new Transformers Takara Tomy release. In the original Generation 1 series, both characters transform into cassette tapes that fit inside Soundwave's chest. Rumble can generate powerful seismic vibrations, while Frenzy uses sonic attacks to take down any Autobots that are in his way.

Hasbro is now bringing these two to life once again with a new Takara Tomy release, as both Decepticons will stand at roughly 3.2" tall. Call figures can convert into their iconic cassette modes and feature anime-accurate coloring, along with extra accessories, including blasters and extendable hammer arms. To make things even more interesting, both figures can fit inside the chest of the MPG-19 Soundwave! Pre-orders are already live for Rumble & Frenzy on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99 and will end on April 6, 2026, so reserve yours while you can. Be sure also to snag up the Takara Tomy Jaguar, Buzzsaw, & Ratbat set as well to finish the set.

Transformers Takara Tomy MPG-21 Rumble & Frenzy

"Imported from Japan, TT Imports brings premium Transformers figures to your shelf. With premium deco, articulation, and accessories, they're a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts. Look for more Transformers TT Imports figures to a build a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Both Transformers figures can convert from robot to cassette mode.

Includes anime-inspired accessories such as blasters and extendable hammer arms that can be attached to figures' arms.

Articulation allows for dynamic poses and display options.

In cassette mode, both Transformers action figures can fit in chest of MPG-19 Soundwave (sold separately, subject to availability). Figures can also fit inside included barrier cases.

Comes with original packaging, Japanese-language instructions, and Japanese-language collector card.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!