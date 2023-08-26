Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, fantastic four, marvel, spider-man, x-men

New Villains and Heroes of Marvel Comics Arrive from Diamond Select

It is that time of the month when new statues from Diamond Select Toys have been revealed including new Marvel Comics pieces

It is that time of the month when Diamond Select Toys serves up some brand-new collectibles. As usual, new limited edition statues from them lord of Marvel Comics are on the way from three iconic heroes. Some heroic and deadly villains from the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, and X-Men have arrived. Up first is the debut of Mister Fantastic and, in an adorable animated style, bringing the artwork of Scottie Young to life. This stretchy hero is limited to only 3,000 pieces and is priced at $59.99.

We then transition to the villains with Green Goblin, who is out of blood with a remarkable 3,000 piece 1/7 scale bust. Coming right off the pages of Marvel Comics, the Goblin's eerie costume has faithfully been recreated with a pumpkin bomb in hand for $90. The last Marvel Comics brings the deadly X-Men villain Omega Red with one of Diamond Selects sweet PVC Marvel Gallery statues. This big bad is based around his 1980s Marvel Comics designs and will be perfect in any Marvel collection. Pre-orders are already live for all three, with a late November 2023 release with Mr. Fantastic here, Omega Red here, and the Green Goblin here. Excelsior!

Mr. Fantastic Gets A New Skottie Young Animated Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Complete the four! Mr Fantastic joins Sue, Johnny and Ben to become the final member of the Fantastic Four in the animated-style statue line. Based on the cover artwork of Skottie Young, this approximately 4-inch resin statue depicts Reed Richards using his stretch powers as he runs to join his teammates. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard! In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $59.99."

The Green Goblin is Back with a New Marvel Comics Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! He's one of Spider-Man's greatest foes, and now he's one of the greatest mini-busts ever! With a smoking pumpkin bomb in hand and a pumpkin-a-rang in the other, Green Goblin sneers in 1/7 scale in this all-new portrait. This mini-bust measures approximately 6 inches tall atop a Goblin Glider-inspired base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Nelson X, Asencio, sculpted by Juan Pitluk. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $90.00."

Omega Red Hunts the X-Men with a New PVC Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! One of Wolverine's oldest enemies is now one of the newest Marvel Gallery Dioramas! Omega Red brandishes his carbonadium tentacles in this, the latest entry in DST's series based on the 1990s X-Men. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, Omega Red is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Varner Studios. In Shops: Nov 29, 2023. SRP: $59.99."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!